Threats of AI, Its Connection to Mass Deception and Essential Steps to Survive - Stan Deyo
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture Mom
395 followers
1
121 views • 6 months ago

Modern technology is rapidly changing the face of the world - and it could be exactly what ushers in the final chapter of Earth’s history. Stan Deyo’s extensive background includes being a managing partner for Deyo Enterprises and formerly working undercover for the FBI. He discusses the threats of artificial intelligence and how it could tie into biblical prophecy. Stan also talks about his personal opinion on how close the rapture could be, and gives evidence on why he thinks a potential economic collapse could occur within the next year. He believes Russia and China may make a move against the United States very soon, and urges Americans to prepare in the most practical areas, such as obtaining access to clean water and food sources.



TAKEAWAYS


Get a water purifier - it could save your life


If you are left behind after the rapture, know this: the large population that has disappeared is now with the Lord, not abducted by aliens


Get what you need now for supplies while they are still available


AI could be tied to a prophecy found in Revelation 13:11, regarding a beast coming out of the Earth performing great signs and wonders



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Patriot Prepared (10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/tinapatriot

Dare to Prepare book: https://amzn.to/4f9zP3A

Byrna Technologies: https://byrna.com/


🔗 CONNECT WITH STAN DEYO

Website: https://standeyo.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stan.deyo.1

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/StanDeyo1


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Gabb: http://gabb.com/tina

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

Restore Patch: https://bit.ly/CCMpatch

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

russiasurvivalprophecyaichinaraptureamericansend timesusemass deceptiontina griffincounter culture mom showstan devo
