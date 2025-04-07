COVID PLOT eugenics program 1953. Dr. David Martin on NewsTreason

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL PRESENTATION. Covid Plot Exposed w/ Dr. David Martin. Tie in to Operation Paperclip. Mark interviews Dr. Martin on Covid History.
"...We have had since 1953 a eugenics program that has been established and supported by the US government. That program has been carefully masked under the NIH and NIAID...Anthony Fauci's home turf...."
"Dr David Martin is the founder and owner of the company M-CAM International which has provided research and corporate advisory services to over 160 countries and he has personally served as an advisor to the World Bank and many governments. Dr Martin first came to the attention of the world when he featured in the August 2020 documentary by Mikki Willis called Planandemic Indoctornation."