Hurricane Hunters fly straight INTO Hurricane Erin’s eye, then move out of the calm into the storm.

Hurricane Hunters fly straight INTO Hurricane Erin’s eye (video from yesterday, August 16th.)
They capture jaw-dropping stadium effect
INCREDIBLE footage — nature’s power on full display.
Cynthia... I had the experience of a hurricane's eye arrive directly over my house, a few decades ago. It was like opening the door in the 'Wizard of Oz'. When I opened the door to walk outside, everything was different, suddenly got very still and calm, looked so green, clean, eerie but felt serene. Then it suddenly moved again after a couple of minutes. The wind changed opposite direction than it had before. One of the round house vent roof turbines, then flew about a 100 yards away. One of my big trees fell down. Then I ran back into the house.