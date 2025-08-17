BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hurricane Hunters fly straight INTO Hurricane Erin’s eye, then move out of the calm into the storm.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
79 views • 1 month ago

Hurricane Hunters fly straight INTO Hurricane Erin’s eye (video from yesterday, August 16th.)

They capture jaw-dropping stadium effect

INCREDIBLE footage — nature’s power on full display.

Cynthia... I had the experience of a hurricane's eye arrive directly over my house, a few decades ago. It was like opening the door in the 'Wizard of Oz'. When I opened the door to walk outside, everything was different, suddenly got very still and calm, looked so green, clean, eerie but felt serene. Then it suddenly moved again after a couple of minutes. The wind changed opposite direction than it had before. One of the round house vent roof turbines, then flew about a 100 yards away. One of my big trees fell down. Then I ran back into the house. 

Keywords
eventsweathercurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy