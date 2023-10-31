Iran Mocks U.S.Terrorists Over Attacks On Troops In Middle East Amid Israel-Hamas War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ran has lashed out at the U.S. and blamed the attacks on American troops in Middle East on its "wrong policies." Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson told the U.S. that "you sow what you reap" as he urged Joe Biden to stop supporting Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza. Meanwhile, the U.S. said that its troops have been targeted 23 times in Iraq and Syria