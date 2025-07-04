Put your faith in the word of God | Chandersingh ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Put your faith in the word of God
Prophetic Time | 7 May 2025 | Chandersingh | Berachah Prophetic Ministries
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)
https://youtube.com/live/DIaIQhOChXM
Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)
https://youtube.com/live/y610yb_O_Dc
Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)
https://youtube.com/live/FbafXJ4BL30
Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)
https://youtube.com/live/iUuE5Q3YbKY
Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)
https://youtube.com/live/zT2xEM5ZZfI
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us
+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290
(or) Send your prayer requests to the link
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Ways to Give
UPI : berachpro@icici
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
#ezekiahfrancis #benitafrancis #alexander #sudhaalexander #berachahpropheticministries #prophetictime #christianmessages #jesus #prophetictime #propheticword #prophetic