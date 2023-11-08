PFIZER & THE COVENANT WITH DEATH -- DR. JAMES THORP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. James Thorp is a fighter and he can't be bought. He has 40 years of experience and he's got the goods on Pfizer and the death cult that pushed the bioweapon ob humanity. These are the FACTS and the facts are beyond dispute. Powerful forces entered into a covenant with death - and this is the real story about the bioweapon masquerading as a "vaccine".