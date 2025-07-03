BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Love is stronger than Death | THE THE 🎶
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
1
130 views • 2 months ago

This is the original edit of the video for ‘Love Is Stronger Than Death’ filmed in New Orleans, as approved by Tim Pope and Matt Johnson.

Matt was approached by his record company (after a charity approached them), proposing re-edits in order to reframe the video for a specific charitable cause. Although sympathetic to their request, Matt did not approve the re-edit as the song was written solely for his late brother Eugene. Despite Matt’s misgivings, the record company went ahead anyway. That said, Matt appreciates that this song has a wide-ranging resonance with many who have suffered bereavement.

Song of Solomon 8:6:

“Set me as a seal upon thine heart, as a seal upon thine arm: for love is strong as death; jealousy is cruel as the grave: the coals thereof are coals of fire, which hath a most vehement flame.” 

King James Version (KJV)

------------

Mirrored - THE THE

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

duskthe thelove is stronger than death
