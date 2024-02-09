BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Get Fact Harder 13
Liberty Radio TV
Liberty Radio TV
6 followers
5 views • 02/09/2024

Get Fact Harder -- a smattering of current events, lovingly sautéed in the High Yona's secret sauce and drizled with absurdity.

DJ High Yona's latest YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@DJhighYona

Aaand his Rumble channel(for when YT gets yeeted again) https://rumble.com/c/c-1611552

BRAND NEW EP -- Dr. Dennis & Dedfela featuring DJ High Yona -- Initiation https://kingsleyldennis.bandcamp.com/album/initiation

Manufacturing Reality Media https://manufacturingreality.org/

Support independent media in 2023 https://manufacturingreality.org/provide-value/

The Liberty Radio Boutique has never-before-available designs!! Come find your new favorite t-shirt, and pick up an extra one for that special rabble rouser in your life. get you some!!

https://libertyradiostore.itemorder.com/shop/home/

Follow GTW Liberty Radio on Twitter! https://twitter.com/GTWlibertyradio

And join the Telegram channel - the only place to get YOUR audio-only Liberty Radio replays! https://t.me/gtwlibertyradio

Our Partners:

Grand Theft World digital time capsule - Join the community! https://grandtheftworld.com/

Get Autonomy and level up your life: https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/wv3QX9Sh

Autonomy Agora Marketplace https://marketplace.autonomyagora.com/

Freedom United Revolt - fashions for freedom https://freedomunitedrevolt.com/

Media Monarchy with James Evan Pilato https://mediamonarchy.com/

The Last American Vagabond https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/

Rebunked News https://rebunked.news/

Burn Babylon Burn/the Doom Kitchen https://www.youtube.com/@3xburn

Wiscannabis Farms - for all your bomb-ass cream needs! https://www.wiscannabis.com/

Notes:

WHO Report Proposes Working With Social Media Providers and Law Enforcement To Control “Disinformation” - Reclaim the Net https://reclaimthenet.org/who-proposes-working-law-enforcement-to-control-disinformation

Jerry Falwell - Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jerry_Falwell

Phosphorous Eyes(Pontius Pilato Remix) - Redfela https://odysee.com/@YonaAniwodi:e/PHOSPHOROUS-EYES-Pontius-Pilato-Remix:c

if we talked about something that isn't linked here, find out for yourself #SearchItUp

Keywords
current eventshidden historytime capsuleget fact harder
