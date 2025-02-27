🔥WATCH: Russian troops take victory ride on Leopard tank

A video showing Yakut soldiers from the Russian Armed Forces capturing a German-made Leopard tank from the Ukrainian military is quickly going viral on social media!

Leopard tanks have proven unreliable on the battlefield, with at least four destroyed by Russian troops in February alone. The German-made tanks were also part of Ukraine’s ill-fated NATO-trained 155th Mechanized Brigade, which blew €900 million in funding due to mass desertion after being deployed.