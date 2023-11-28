EPOCH TV | Judge Allows for Indefinite Detention of Unvaccinated at Governor’s Whim

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TIMES | Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov: Judge Allows for Indefinite Detention of Unvaccinated at Governor’s Whim
New York is one step closer to attaining the ultimate pandemic power, which includes designating certain individuals as a health threat and relocating them to "housing facilities."
A new ruling allows the New York governor to enforce quarantine rules.
According to AP fact-checkers, however, you would be wrong to think these powers fit the definition of a "quarantine camp."
Find out more in this episode.
