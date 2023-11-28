BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EPOCH TV | Judge Allows for Indefinite Detention of Unvaccinated at Governor’s Whim
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
2
185 views • 11/28/2023

 EPOCH TIMES | Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov: Judge Allows for Indefinite Detention of Unvaccinated at Governor’s Whim


New York is one step closer to attaining the ultimate pandemic power, which includes designating certain individuals as a health threat and relocating them to "housing facilities."


A new ruling allows the New York governor to enforce quarantine rules.


According to AP fact-checkers, however, you would be wrong to think these powers fit the definition of a "quarantine camp."



Find out more in this episode.

https://ept.ms/QuarantineDetentionFM



Episode Resources:


🔵 Assembly Bill 416:


https://ept.ms/3mytgyZ


🔵 Section 2.13:


https://ept.ms/49SGfTh


🔵 Full Oral Arguments:


https://ept.ms/3sK4cvn


🔵 Lawyer Interview:


https://ept.ms/3QX2u1C


🔵 AP Fact Check:


https://ept.ms/3QX2xdO

ny governorfacts mattercovid campsroman balmakovepoch tvforced detention
