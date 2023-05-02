Glenn Bud Light must say THIS to avoid company DESTRUCTION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
May 1, 2023
Is Anheuser-Busch FINISHED? Its leading beer — Bud Light — has had HUGE drops in sales since the Dylan Mulvaney controversy, and Glenn predicts that it may be enough to ruin the company forever. But there may be a way for the corporation to save itself. In this clip, Glenn shares a message he believes may be their only saving grace: ‘If the first huge company comes out and says THAT, everything will change…’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WiatmotDdjw