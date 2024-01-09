RECEIPTS! Nikki Haley just lied during her Fox News townhall. “If you have to lie to win, you don’t deserve to win,” Nikki Haley tells Iowa caucus goers right before lying to them. She said “I never said Hillary Clinton inspired me to run for office.”

That’s a lie. In her own book, “With All Due Respect”, which she narrated herself, she said she ran for office because Hillary Clinton Inspired her.

Nikki Haley is a liar. Liars have trouble keeping track of their lies. “I never said Hillary Clinton was an inspiration!” Really, Nikki? Let’s roll the tape.

