E MICHAEL JONES ₪ RACE [AS A 'CATEGORY OF THE MIND'] OR RACIAL CONSTRUCT

Is helping those in your own ethnic group or religion "racist"? Which argument would you use in court to win: "race," or religion and ethnicity ⸮





Is "racism" a diversion or weapon or none of the choices?





Jared Taylor + weaponization of "race"

Religion and ethnicity are accurate, persuasive, conclusive, but race is a "racial construct," a "category of the mind" — agreed?





Norwegian versus "White People"? "One is an ethnic group, and one is a 'racial construct'; you're mixing metaphors here," says E. Michael Jones.





CATEGORY OF THE MIND

RACIAL CONSTRUCT





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yo3BwtM_oP0





Thumbnail: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9KAm5XnbGE





Now, VfB has heard this for some time, and while it's a great thought, is isn't fleshed out properly...but as VfB was watching Mr White Tuber today, it hit me:





WHY NOT PLAY THE SAME NAME GAME THAT THE BASTARDS PULL ON US?





EMJ was correct in that 'white' is a category of the mind, but why not finish that thought?





'White' is the trick that the synagogue of Satan uses to infiltrate European-ran societies, since they mimic them greatly; so if Europeans would, instead of referring to themselves as 'white', instead identify by their racial identities...and this would tear away the hiding place afforded by the fiction of 'whiteness'





What was the catalyst?





VfB realized that Black people lump in Europeans and jews in the same 'white' category [of course, if we remove 'white', doesn't that also remove 'black' as a category? But I digress]. Even after explaining the truth of the Trans-Atlantic slave trade, the conversation devolves to 'whites'...so why willingly stick one's head in the alligator's maw?





Recall EMJ's mention of the 'invisible jew'; they're 'white' as they infiltrate, until it's inconvenient, and then they pretend NOT to have been the cause of the issue they fomented - well, it makes sense to remove that covering





IT'S OKAY TO BE WHITE...BUT WHITE ISN'T THE END OF THE CONVERSATION





EXPOSE THE MASQUERADE 🎭





Age of Irony posted on TFW DAYCARE CHILD MOLESTER LEARNS 😬 HE'LL SPEND 70 YEARS IN PRISON:





How much would you bet his arrest records classified him as "white"? It is very common for hispanics to self-identify as white, rather than hispanic. This used to be much easier to discover, now they charge $5.00 per convicted criminal one investigates on their official gov pages. The FBI wants to skew the official crime statistics, to make whites appear to be committing more crime, and hispanics, less crime.





Moar bait and switch in action