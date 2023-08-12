BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Direct Energy Weapon Targeted Lahaina (Maui) 12Aug23
Samlaunch
Samlaunch
211 followers
6
482 views • 08/12/2023

:07 Hawaii Residents Flee to Ocean1:00 'It felt like we were in hell'

3:52 Maui Fires - Directed Energy Weapons and Geoengineering

:29 Greg Reese - Explains melting points in California fire

:55 The structures in Maui are burned but the tree's remain - It was a Directed Energy Attack

2:20 Maui fires videos unofficial being pulled down from the internet - It was a directed energy attack

- Tree Center Mass Lit-up (1:04)

- Directed Energy Weapon targets homes; turns to dust (1:15)

3:37 AERIAL SHOTS of the Damage in Lahaina Hawaii's Maui Look at all the unburned trees

2:23 How We Predicted The Maui Fire (Dick Allgire on Oahu)

9 clips, 14:43.


Original videos:

20:25 Maui Fires - Directed Energy Weapons and Geoengineering

https://rumble.com/v36dyl2-maui-fires-directed-energy-weapons-and-geoengineering.html

21:22 Maui fires videos unofficial being pulled down from the internet - It was a directed energy attack

https://www.bitchute.com/video/SmXfTpsMggnn/


Thumbnail: Sentinel-2 satellite Shows how Lahaina (Maui) burned.

We know that the fire first broke out Tuesday, Aug. 8.


Keywords
deepstateculprits
