WOKE IS DEAD 💀 THEY JUST DON'T KNOW IT 🤖 ROBOTHEAD [NSFW LANGUAGE ⚠ BUT ON-POINT]

The Last of Us Season 2 — the show where the infected take a backseat to the real virus: bad writing and forced agendas.





And front and center once again is Bella Ramsey, delivering lines with all the emotional range of a potato. Remember Ellie? Yeah, this isn’t her.





So grab your golf clubs and brace yourself for………the message!





Regarding Neil Druckmann...





TLoU Discussion





I think it's really reductive saying that Neil Druckmann is untalented or a totally bad writer. Was TLOU2 pretty bad in its execution and have several story issues? Yes. Did Neil make most of the big decisions on the game like killing off Joel? Yes. Does he unfairly take too much credit for his work? Yeah, it seems so.





However, he still does have some talent. He wrote for Uncharted 1, 2, 4, and TLOU1. Are all the bad sections in the stories of those games his fault? Of course not. It's just not true that Neil wasn't responsible for any good moments in those stories. Even with the way TLOU2 came out, there still are a handful of moments everyone seems to like. Neil still had significant input on those.





Neil seems to work best when he has another person to hone his writing, such as Amy Hennig or Bruce Straley. Someone to tell him what works and doesn't work, and offer a positive suggestion to improve it. He didn't seem to get that with Hailey Gross in TLOU2, and that's likely why the story suffered so much.





No writer is perfect. Uncharted 3's development was a total mess, and Amy Hennig's writing also suffered because of it.





Personally, I don't really like Neil Druckmann. His attitude from what I've seen seems to be pretty dick-ish and Naughty Dog under his leadership hasn't really accomplished much. There's plenty to criticize with him. My point with this post is that even with all Neil's flaws, we shouldn't be dismissive of everything Neil's done in the past, or think that he made no positive contributions to the games he worked on.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHYECd2l7AM