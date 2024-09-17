BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON P205 Parash 50 Ki Tavo When you come HQ WITH POWERPOINT
BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON  P205 Parash 50 Ki Tavo (When you come) D’varim/Deuteronomy 26:1 - 29:8

Synopsis –Moshe/Moses instructs the people of Israel: When you enter the land the “land flowing with milk and Honey” that God is giving to you as your eternal heritage, and you settle it and cultivate it, bring the first-ripened fruits (bikkurim) of your orchard to the Holy Temple, and declare your gratitude for all that God has done for you.

Our Parshah also includes the laws of the tithes given to the Levites, poor, and the widow. With detailed instructions on how to proclaim the blessings and the curses on Mount Grizzim and Mount Ebal -- as discussed in the beginning of the Parshah of Re'ei. Moshe reminds the people that they are God's chosen people, and that they, in turn, have agreed and covenanted and chosen God.

The latter part of Ki Tavo consists of the Tochachah ("Rebuke"). After listing the blessings with which God will reward the people when they follow the laws of the Torah. The Lord lays out how incredibly we would be blessed if we follow His simple mitzvahs. The Lord then gives a long, harsh account of the bad things -- illness, famine, poverty and exile -- that shall befall them if they abandon God's commandments.

The Lord concludes by reminding the people that there clothes nor there shoes wore out during there forty year journey in the harsh dessert. Today, forty years after their birth as a people, have they attained "a heart to know, eyes to see, and ears to hear" and will be blessed IF they observe the simple mitzvah’s of God.

www.BGMCTV.org

