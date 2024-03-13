AA_IB_353_Accessible_Vices

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight we will get into the easily accessible vices that are destroying our society. We will discuss the normalization of sin and how the permeation of vices has negatively impacted our society.
#MentalHealth #MentalIllness #Media #Drugs #Alcohol #Weed #Vices #News #Sexuality #Propaganda #Violence #Mind #Distraction #NWO #MindControl #Information #LGBT #Europe #AnomicAge #JohnAge
Check out the show, like, and share the links!
▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url
▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage
▶ LIGHTNING: https://getalby.com/p/anomicage
▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/