World Lion Day 2025 | Protecting the King of the Jungle & Global Conservation Efforts
Description
August 10, 2025 marks World Lion Day — an annual global event dedicated to raising awareness and support for the conservation of lions worldwide. With wild lion populations declining rapidly due to habitat loss, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict, this day emphasizes the urgent need for action. Watch how communities, conservation groups, and governments unite to protect these majestic predators and preserve ecosystems. Learn how you can help safeguard lions for generations to come. Join the roar and share your passion using #WorldLionDay2025.
Hashtags
