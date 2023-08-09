Source: https://odysee.com/@HiddenTruths:c/The-Book-Of-Ezra---Banned-From-The-Bible,-Our-Past,-Present---Future---2nd-Ezra--4th-Esdras:5



What was labeled 'the apocrypha' (usually the apocalyptic visions had by many of the scribes of the Bible) was taken out of the modern Holy Bible. They felt that the knowledge in these sections was too advanced, too difficult to believe or too controversial for the common people to know. Known as 4 Ezra in some bibles, 2nd Esdras, or sometimes Latin Esdras, it would have originally been appended to the end of Ezra, just before Nehemiah.

General info: 2nd Esdras (also called 4 Esdras, Latin Esdras, or Latin Ezra) is the name of an apocalyptic book in many versions of the Bible. Its authorship is ascribed to Ezra, a scribe and priest of the 5th century BCE. It is reckoned among the apocrypha by Roman Catholics, Protestants, and most Eastern Orthodox Christians. 2 Esdras was excluded by Jerome from his Vulgate version of the Old Testament, but from the 9th century onwards the Latin text is sporadically found as an appendix to the Vulgate, inclusion becoming more general after the 13th century.

Ezra is a man alive at the fall of Jerusalem, and is put into a position of prominence among his remnant peoples. It tells the great tale of his experiences, his love for God and his deep concern for his fellow people. In speaking with God, (and because he is a truly righteous man) Ezra is gifted with beautiful explanations of many of the most poignant parts of history, such as the mysteries of life on earth and the future of God's creation. An incredible amount of knowledge is passed to him. It is said (in the text itself) that this book is meant to be an addition to Daniel and Revelation.

4 Ezra or Second Esdras is now considered a part of the standard 'apocrypha', and can be found via the list attached 'official apocrypha' to many types of bibles, including the 1611 KJV.

It is a wonderful book.

The roman catholic church has held many councils through the years, (Nicea, Laodicea,) which removed key portions of the original text of the Bible. Also, on the political social front, post protestant-reformation, the roman catholic church has also held councils (like v@tican 2, Verona/Vienna, etc) wherein papal bulls and broad, generalized decrees were made.

This part of the Book Of Ezra was removed from the Holy Bible. (Some versions which contain the apocrypha may still contain this portion).

