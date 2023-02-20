READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 103

1 <A Psalm of David.> Bless the LORD, O my soul; And all that is within me, bless His holy name!

2 Bless the LORD, O my soul, And forget not all His benefits:

3 Who forgives all your iniquities, Who heals all your diseases,

4 Who redeems your life from destruction, Who crowns you with lovingkindness and tender mercies,

5 Who satisfies your mouth with good things, So that your youth is renewed like the eagle's.

6 The LORD executes righteousness And justice for all who are oppressed.

7 He made known His ways to Moses, His acts to the children of Israel.

8 The LORD is merciful and gracious, Slow to anger, and abounding in mercy.

9 He will not always strive with us, Nor will He keep His anger forever.

10 He has not dealt with us according to our sins, Nor punished us according to our iniquities.

11 For as the heavens are high above the earth, So great is His mercy toward those who fear Him;

12 As far as the east is from the west, So far has He removed our transgressions from us.

13 As a father pities his children, So the LORD pities those who fear Him.

14 For He knows our frame; He remembers that we are dust.

15 As for man, his days are like grass; As a flower of the field, so he flourishes.

16 For the wind passes over it, and it is gone, And its place remembers it no more.

17 But the mercy of the LORD is from everlasting to everlasting On those who fear Him, And His righteousness to children's children,

18 To such as keep His covenant, And to those who remember His commandments to do them.

19 The LORD has established His throne in heaven, And His kingdom rules over all.

20 Bless the LORD, you His angels, Who excel in strength, who do His word, Heeding the voice of His word.

21 Bless the LORD, all you His hosts, You ministers of His, who do His pleasure.

22 Bless the LORD, all His works, In all places of His dominion. Bless the LORD, O my soul!

(Ps. 103:1-22 NKJ)



