Economies are falling as Millionaires are Fleeing from France, Italy, USA , Spain and Canada

My Opinion: why would you leave the security and wealth you built to sell it off to move to a foreign country? 1st thing that comes to mind is High Taxation , Like we said on our previous channel "they will tax you to death! "

today is April 17 2016 I thought something on the news with a crack that was a crackpot conspiracy theory for a long time was the people millionaires leaving the country unpretty uh I thought that was just a story or something to you to get people riled up and another thing to make a million videos about but it's in several major news syndicates now several major newspapers a lot of millionaires are leaving the United States a lot of millionaires are leaving we're talking about millionaire in assets like in that actually have not a million dollars in credits we're talking about like actual millionaires and yes it's it's why why is this happening that's why I created this channel so maybe people could put constructive criticism below leave links below because I don't know anything and everybody knows that my channel is designed for basically people contributing towards the cause maybe together we could find a solution right now there's the number one country that's losing more millionaires than any other is France France is in first place it's lost eleven percent of its millionaires second country is Italy lost 10% of its millionaires just left the country and where are these people going that's the thing I mean I mean you see evidence of people moving out and gathering their stuff and leaving their places or selling their stuff but where they go after because we don't know right I mean obviously you see people moving into other places but where are these people going right with the European I mean you can't just can't move to the US from the Europe just like that right so were they going right they can't move to even Mexico they can't even move to there's a lot of countries you just can't move to so were these people going okay so you got that number three is so it was Spain Italy and number three is actually the United States of America where is everybody going there's rumors going around are these just rumors right I don't know anything right but you got these rumors going around a lot of people are going New Zealand there's even been more reports a lot of people are going to Madeira Island in the Azores those Portuguese archipelago Islands whatever I was born in one of those Islands but there's a lot of rumors of people going moving there because it's so far out of the way of everything right where else there's other rumors that they're moving to some some Polynesian islands dividing up land there and creating landing strips and stuff so do people know something's coming is this the calm before the storm you know we have these massive elections on loom a lot of countries are entering huge elections right now you know maybe somebody could shed some light because someone out there knows one thing hat when things aren't happening somebody there somebody knows what's going on and that's what I want to know is I want to ask what is going on and why is it why is it going on because it's it's an important thing that we need to know like people do the everybody needs to know or if people found out what it cost mass hysteria and it's better that people don't know you know anyways I just wanted to put this out there because I think it's somewhat of a concern to a lot of people now that it's hitting some of the mainstream news I know I know it's been on some other social media on stuff now it's getting a little bit more discussion and

