Idaho lawmakers seek to criminalise covid jabbers.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Now Idaho.
Idaho lawmakers are seeking to make it a criminal offence to administer mRNA injections in the state of Idaho.
Subscribe to @WideAwakeMedia on Telegram for more content like this.
Join Roobs Flyers ~
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers
Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers
http://roobsflyers.com/
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.