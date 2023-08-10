Amir Tsarfati - Revealing Revelation 2023 Davao - Session 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This world is unfiixable. Therefore God will make a new heaven
and a new earth. We are here as agents of righteousness to bring people unto
the Lord. By no means can we correct and
fix this world or God wouldn't have to make a new heaven and new world. We need
a new place where we will not be the majority but the only ones. Amir is going
to discuss Revelation 1-3: Meeting the glorified Christ and an introduction to
the Church & love letters to the Bride. Mirrored