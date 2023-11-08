THE WOKE WHISPERER - HOW TO SPEAK TO THE INDOCTRINATED!

Friday Night Live 27 Oct 2023





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Get access to the audiobook for my new book 'Peaceful Parenting,' StefBOT-AI, private livestreams, premium call in shows, and the 22 Part History of Philosophers series!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022









Philosophical take on the weight loss drug, Ozempic.









Do you have any insights on how much caution or prudence is too much when making big decisions? Is there a healthy balance between being reckless and being fearful?









Do you have any comments on the Maine shooting?









What do I talk about with my woke daughter?









What if you take the free giveaway from government and then use all that free time in some productive way?









How do I tackle hyper-independence as a woman when it doesn't stem from hatred of men but concerns of financial manipulation, having a wretched mother literally kicked out by my father with nothing. Mother was very manipulative and threatened to kick me out as a teen when I disagreed. I need to date and get married and stay home with kids. Is this just a trust issue?