The MOST IMPORTANT Lessons Americans Were Never Taught in School...
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
238 views • 10/24/2023

An overview of important lessons Americans were never taught in government school or college and seldom taught by others, unless they're actively seeking this info...This is a compilation video of my older videos partnered with new and relevant clips for added context and understanding.

0:00-09:09 1871, how the Fed & GB Swindled the True USA

09:09-16:43 Everything is Planned @TruthstreamMedia

16:43-33:14 What Christians Aren't Taught

33:14-34:12 Additional Clips

34:12-45:27 A US NAVY HISTORY EVENT MOST HAVE NEVER HEARD OF

45:27-56:49 The Greatest Betrayal Never Told

56:49-1:09:50 What the Media Won't Tell You

Mirrored - reallygraceful

Support :

Buy me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/reallygraceful

Please consider supporting my channel on Patreon: http://patreon.com/reallygraceful

federal reservehistoryusawashington dcwars
