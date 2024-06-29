Israeli Settlers Attack a Palestinian family's Home in Turmus-Aya in central Occupied West Bank

Israeli Settlers Attack a Palestinian family's home in Turmus-Aya in the central occupied West Bank.

A new settler outpost was established northeast of Ramallah 10 days ago. Today, Zionist settlers from the new outpost terrorized homes in the neighboring village of Turmus'ayya, hitting rocks at the doors, breaking cameras, smashing windows and God knows what else. The villagers must live with this for the foreseeable future

Remember, it's illegal for a Palestinian to defend himself against settlers



