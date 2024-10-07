Tim Walz plagiarizes CommieLaHarris's "tough question technique."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Y'know how when CommieLaHarris is presented with a "tough" question, she just starts rambling about how she grew up in a middle-class neighborhood, even though it doesn't have anything to do with the question? Welp, you may have noticed that her sidekick, Tim Walz, used that page in her playbook recently...