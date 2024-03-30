Unstoppable Food Episode 10 - Fertilize Water for Garden Plants (or Animals!) Automatically w/ Irrigation

💵 Please support our sponsors

RedPill Living

Unstoppable Food Edibles & More Plant Store

https://www.redpillliving.com/UnstoppableFood





As homesteaders, we understand the importance of nourishing our gardens with the utmost care. One innovative way to achieve this is by fertilizing our garden plants automatically through an integrated irrigation system. By incorporating fertilizer directly into the water that feeds our plants, we not only save time and effort, but we also ensure that our plants receive the nutrients they need consistently and efficiently. This method allows us to take advantage of the natural synergy between water and fertilizer, providing our plants with a balanced diet that promotes healthy growth, abundant harvests, and overall vitality.





VanMan's Miracle Tooth Powder

www.RedPillLiving.com/VanMans





✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.

✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate





———————————————————————





FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.

✅ https://redpillliving.com/sleep





———————————————————————





For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/news





———————————————————————





Follow on Truth Social

https://truthsocial.com/@REALDUSTINNEMOS





Also follow us at Gab

https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork





Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat





———————————————————————





💵 Please support our sponsors:





Protect yourself by buying gold;

Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold





Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.





If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!





✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.





"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."