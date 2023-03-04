2023.03.04 - 15 Minute Cities Thread Part 1 [VIDS & LINKS]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Playlist with other videos/links:
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/cbb27cf7-924d-4d26-aa22-adc7cdd5e3bc
■ https://digitalid.truthparadigm.tv/
■ https://digitalcurrency.truthparadigm.tv
15 minutes cities explained by a 12 years old.
https://t.me/c/1711901317/860
💢 CHINA - Welcome to Skynet (they really called it that)
https://t.me/c/1711901317/852
The 15-Minute City: Where Urban Planning Meets Conspiracy Theories
https://dnyuz.com/2023/03/01/the-15-minute-city-where-urban-planning-meets-conspiracy-theories/
The False Allure of the 15-Minute City
https://vaxxter.com/the-false-allure-of-the-15-minute-city/
How ‘15-minute cities’ turned into an international conspiracy theory
https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/26/world/15-minute-cities-conspiracy-theory-climate-intl/index.html
Edmonton claims '15-minute cities' are 'necessary,' sparking opposition from residents
https://www.rebelnews.com/edmonton_claims_15_minute_cities_are_necessary_sparking_opposition_from_residents
The Alberta Roundup | Will Edmonton become Canada’s first 15-minute city?
https://tnc.news/2023/02/25/abr-edmonton-first-15-minute-city/
20 Minute Neighbourhood | SPHSU University of Glasgow
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7fqxATIjKPs
Chris Sky finds whistle blower in 15 minute cities
https://rumble.com/v2b8jtg-chris-sky-finds-whistle-blower-in-15-minute-cities.html
15 Minute Cities and the Right to Travel
https://rumble.com/v239xai-15-minute-cities-and-the-right-to-travel.html
💥🔥 Climate Lockdowns Disguised as 15 Minute Cities ~ We Are One Step Closer to Total Enslavement of Humanity!
https://rumble.com/v29narq--climate-lockdowns-disguised-as-15-minute-cities-we-are-one-step-closer-to-.html
Laurence Fox interviewed by the BBC at Oxford's big protest against '15 minute cities'.
https://rumble.com/v2a0dpe-february-18-2023.html
Massive Protest in Oxford Against 15-Minute Cities
https://rumble.com/v2a6oy4-massive-protest-in-oxford-against-15-minute-cities.html
Climate Lockdowns: The ’15 Minute City’ Is a Quarantine Program for Neighborhoods
https://republicbroadcasting.org/news/climate-lockdowns-the-15-minute-city-is-a-quarantine-program-for-neighborhoods/
Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit
