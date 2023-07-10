SUNDAY SERVICE I "DEALING WITH DIFFICULT PEOPLE"

We all encounter challenging individuals in our lives, whether it's in our families, workplaces, or even within our church communities.



It can be frustrating, disheartening, and at times, overwhelming. However, as followers of Christ, we are called to respond to difficult people with love, grace, and wisdom.

Website: www.PastorTodd.org

To support: www.ToddCoconato.com/give

To get Pastor Todd's brand new book, please go here: www.PastorToddBook.com