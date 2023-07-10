SUNDAY SERVICE I "DEALING WITH DIFFICULT PEOPLE"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We all encounter challenging individuals in our lives, whether it's in our families, workplaces, or even within our church communities.
It can be frustrating, disheartening, and at times, overwhelming. However, as followers of Christ, we are called to respond to difficult people with love, grace, and wisdom.
