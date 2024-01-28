Fighting A Communist Chinese Front Group For Electric Car Batteries In Michigan

In this episode, Barry Wayne Adams joins me to expose what is going on in Michigan, where there is an "American" automobile manufacturer that is being used as a front group for the Communist Chinese to produce batteries for electric cars. Hear what's going on and realize this is not just happening in one county in Michigan but across the country.

