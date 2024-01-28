Fighting A Communist Chinese Front Group For Electric Car Batteries In Michigan

In this episode, Barry Wayne Adams joins me to expose what is going on in Michigan, where there is an "American" automobile manufacturer that is being used as a front group for the Communist Chinese to produce batteries for electric cars. Hear what's going on and realize this is not just happening in one county in Michigan but across the country.
Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires Help support the channel: CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: https://lifewave.com/timbrown1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.