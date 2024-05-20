BREAKING: Russian Army Marched Into The KHARKIV Region From A New Direction And Entered 'ARTEMOVKA'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
While the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to stop the advance of the Russian army in the Northern part of the Kharkiv region, equally dramatic events have begun to develop in the eastern part of this region. So, just a few minutes ago, war correspondents announced that on May 19, at 7 a.m. Moscow time, offensive units of the Russian army crossed the border of the Luhansk People's Republic and entered the eastern part of the Kharkiv region...........................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/