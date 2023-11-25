BLACK FRIDAY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THEY WERE BUYING and SELLING !!! Cannot be Any Clearer than This Word of God !!! Luke 17:28 Likewise also as it was in the days of Lot; they did eat, they drank,
THEY BOUGHT, THEY SOLD !!!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ
https://brandnewtube.com/studio
https://rumble.com/c/c