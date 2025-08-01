Seven Wars, Secret Rulers, and Saturn’s Shadow

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This episode is a wild ride through history, conspiracy, and current chaos! It kicks off with General Wesley Clark’s shocking post-9/11 revelation of a plan to take out seven countries in five years—starting with Iraq and ending with Iran—and connects the dots to today’s foreign policy mess. John and Matt dive deep into blackmail operations, elite coverups, secret weapons, and the technocratic takeover, all while tying it back to ancient belief systems and Saturn worship cults. In the end, it's a passionate call to wake up, reject manipulation, and co-create a freer, more conscious future—because the current system? It’s collapsing hard. 💥
