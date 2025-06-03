The world horror orginisatiion...[W.H.O]

This is terrifying.





The World Health Organization just signed a legally binding pandemic treaty—handing itself sweeping powers over how countries respond to future health emergencies.





The BBC says it’s to prevent “disorganization” next time. But what it really means is this: the WHO now claims authority over global supply chains, vaccine rollouts, and disease surveillance—run by an unelected body with zero accountability.





Even though Trump started the withdrawal process, the U.S. is still locked in until 2026, thanks to Biden’s push for International Health Regulation (IHR) amendments. So for now, America is still under their control.





The treaty ties directly into those IHR rules, which define “health products” as practically everything—vaccines, diagnostics, gene-based therapies, antidotes, PPE, and more. The WHO wants power over it all.





Worse, the treaty demands 24/7 surveillance, censorship of so-called “misinformation,” and mandatory funding—forcing nations to bankroll their own medical prison.





And just before this treaty is finalized, Fauci reappears, warning of another deadly respiratory virus. At the same time, the FDA quietly approves new H5N1 vaccines.





Coincidence?





Hear Fauci’s words for yourself. Then ask: why do they always show up right before the next “emergency”?





The U.S. needs to EXIT the WHO. Not later. Now.



