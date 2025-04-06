Ep. 1827: Trump Administration's Double Standard, Hands Off Protest, Reporter Exposes Conflict of Interest Judge & Beyond

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've done a lengthy rant & narrated these footnotes:
* Notorious Gang Member Who Murdered NYPD Cop in the 1980s Could be Released from Prison Early
https://lawenforcementtoday.com/notorious-gang-member-who-murdered-nypd-cop-in-the-1980s-could-be-released-from-prison-early
* Trump Admin Raises Concerns After Pro-Life Activist Fined Tens of Thousands for Violating Clinic 'Buffer Zone'
https://thenationalpulse.com/2025/04/05/trump-admin-raises-concerns-after-pro-life-activist-fined-tens-of-thousands-for-violating-clinic-buffer-zone/
* Trump Administration SUSPENDS Federal Grants to Princeton University Amid Antisemitism Probe
https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-04-06-trump-admin-suspends-federal-grants-princeton-university.html
* Free Speech is Worth Fighting For
https://ronpaulinstitute.org/free-speech-is-worth-fighting-for/
* Protests Break Out Nationwide as Soros-Funded ‘Indivisible’ Demands “Hands Off” U.S. Institutions
https://yournews.com/2025/04/06/3357424/protests-break-out-nationwide-as-soros-funded-indivisible-demands-hands-off/
* Loomer Reveals Potential Conflicts of Interest Involving Judge Blocking Deportations of Violent Illegals
https://yournews.com/2025/04/06/3357482/loomer-reveals-potential-conflicts-of-interest-involving-judge-blocking-deportations/
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises "Faster Than Light Introduction"
Contact, [email protected]
Donations:
* PayPal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3
* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3
* Steemit @ LL3-Podcast
#TrumpAdministration #HandsOffProtest #JudgeBoasberg #PoliticalCorruption #Nullification2025 #DemoniacResistance