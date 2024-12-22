© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian 98th Division paratrooper demonstrates master class in shooting enemy FPV drones with a machine gun.
BREAKING: U.S. Navy Friendly Fire Incident in the Red Sea
A U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet from the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) was accidentally shot down by the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG-64) in the Red Sea near Yemen.
🔹 Details of the Incident:
• The Super Hornet was destroyed in a friendly fire incident.
• Both pilots ejected safely and were rescued by U.S. Navy forces.
• One pilot sustained minor injuries.
🔹 Background:
• The USS Harry S. Truman is currently operating in the region, a critical zone due to heightened tensions near Yemen and ongoing maritime security operations.
• Investigations are underway to determine how this incident occurred and ensure it does not happen again.
Further updates to follow as the U.S. Navy releases more information.