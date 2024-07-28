BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Satanic Olympics Prophecy
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
35 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
120 views • 9 months ago

The 2024 Olympics conjured many foreboding sights during their opening day. We'll discuss the symbolism of: #1. The Pale horseman riding along the Seine River (Rev. 6:8). The 4th Horseman appears to be riding among us today. My guess is the 4th Seal opened in 2020 (3rd Seal opened in 2012). #2. Showing a decapitated Marie Antoinette highlights a ritual sacrifice to Molech on October 16, 1793, which was during the time of the False Yom Kippur of Jeroboam's Cheshvan celebrations. Globalists are warning us to watch for greater 5th Seal persecutions (Rev. 6:9-11) to begin after November 11, 2024. #3. Yeshua is our Passover Lamb. He died and resurrected. The Antichrist will die and resurrect (Rev. 13:3) in a future year. Globalists are conjuring his arrival, death, and resurrection by invoking a dark Passover at the 2024 Olympics. #4. The blue creature shown during the Olympics was a depiction of a Smurf, Dionysus, Azazel, Pan and Bacchanal. All of these creatures glorify the Satan in raucous revelry. Lev. 16 describes Azazel. His spirit within the Beast will be present (Rev. 11:7) during the end of days. Let's analyze!

Keywords
bible prophecyrevelationwrathend of days4th horseman5th seal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy