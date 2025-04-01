Kratom 🌿 An opioid-based non-nootropic performance enhancer with a dark side

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kratom is a mind-altering herbal compound from South East Asia. It's an edgier variety of psychoactive flora that I'm not sure I recommend.
I'm a big fan of cognitive enhancers, which Kratom is not; for that reason, I'm going to refer to it as a non-Nootropic performance enhancer, which it is, indisputably. There's a near-universal consensus among Kratom users that it makes them work harder.
