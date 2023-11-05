Pope Francis, 1st Pope Ever To Attend COP28 In Dubai. NY & CA Pass Climate Laws Affecting Wallets

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pope says he will attend COP28 climate summit in Dubai, a
first by a pontiff. Pope Francis said on Wednesday that he will attend the
COP28 climate conference starting next month in Dubai, the first time a pontiff
will be at the U.N. environmental meeting since they began in 1995.
Pope Francis calls for ‘paradigm shift’ in theology for world of today. Pope Francis has called for a “paradigm shift” in Catholic theology that takes widespread engagement with contemporary science, culture, and people’s lived experience as an essential starting point.
Dr Sultan Al Jaber tells banks 'trillions, not billions', needed for climate finance
Cop28 President-designate underlines need for financial institutions to help fund efforts to tackle the effects of climate change
LA seeks to back up climate action plan by making it law
Gavin Newsom Wants to Export California’s Climate Laws to the World
The Democratic governor is supercharging climate policy and eyeing a future White House run. But critics say some of his constituents could be left behind.
California Enacts First of Its Kind Legislation Requiring Climate Emissions Information
What you need to know about NYC congestion pricing
Red meat consumption associated with increased type 2 diabetes risk.
A glance at some of Nepal’s deadliest earthquakes
