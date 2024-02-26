Every person is important and necessary in building the Creative Society, a society of a new format, where human life is valued. Safety, a monthly basic income, fixed prices, a new economy, free housing, healthcare and education, free energy, and the newest technologies — this and much more will be available to everyone on the planet in the Creative Society. Many people in various countries of the world understand, feel and know that this has to be done in order for themselves and for humanity to survive. How do people share information about the Creative Society with other people? Is it really possible to build the Creative Society while being silent? How to overcome the inertness of one’s consciousness and start doing something for the sake of one’s own future and the future of one’s family? What kind of questions and counterarguments people face from their consciousness at the initial steps of informing about the Creative Society: "Just who do you think you are?", "Who needs me?", "What will people think about me?", "You are unable to do anything", "You have nothing to say", "They will laugh at you, do not disgrace yourself", "Sit and be quiet", "Today I'm in the wrong mood", "I'm too tired today", "What about doing it in a week? Or maybe tomorrow?" How to overcome the laziness of one’s own consciousness? How to get everything moving and act quickly in informing people about the Creative Society? How to share the Truth? These and many other questions are discussed in the video “Don't Be Silent!” with the participation of Igor Mikhailovich Danilov on allatra.tv/enOfficial website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

