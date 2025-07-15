BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Simple Salvation message to know without a doubt that You are Saved
Exposing Vaccines
24 views • 2 months ago

Are you 100% sure that if you died today you'd go to heaven? Are you sure that you're saved?

Well you know the Bible actually teaches that you can know beyond a shadow of a doubt, that you have salvation.

It's not something you have to doubt or wonder or hope for.

The Bible actually teaches you can know without question that you are saved.

First John 5-13 states: These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God.

So you can know beyond a shadow of a doubt that you're saved and it's all based upon what God says in his word.

Now obviously there's a lot of religions out there and even within the realm of Christianity that'll teach you, well you have to repent of your sins to be saved, you have to do good works, you have to keep God's Commandments, go to church, get baptized, be obedient to his word. The list goes on and on and on. But the truth of the matter is, the Bible doesn't teach you how to do any of those things for salvation.

There's only one thing you have to do and in fact there's only one thing you have to believe and it's actually quite simple. But there's a couple things you have to understand...


bibleheavenjesus christbaptismjesussalvationjohnchristianitysavedreligionsgood worksfirst john
