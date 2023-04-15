BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Leftist Cult Media says Desantis Ruining Florida?? PURE Propaganda
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
73 views • 04/15/2023

The left is cult media, MSNBC, states that Ron DeSantis is ruining and destroying Florida. From his stance on trans activism, to taking away Disney special privileges, to opening up parental choice of schools, everything that he's doing is destroying the state. Meanwhile they give a pass to Gavin Newsom, who has run California into the ground, as he prances about and mocks Ron DeSantis on a regular basis. #desantis #propganda #msnbc #woke

Keywords
californiafloridacoldpropagandawokeron desantismsnbcdisneygavin newsomus politicstrans kidsmedia liesleftist mediawalt disneymedia criticismwolkdont say gayleftist colddestruction of a state
