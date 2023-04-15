Leftist Cult Media says Desantis Ruining Florida?? PURE Propaganda

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The left is cult media, MSNBC, states that Ron DeSantis is ruining and destroying Florida. From his stance on trans activism, to taking away Disney special privileges, to opening up parental choice of schools, everything that he's doing is destroying the state. Meanwhile they give a pass to Gavin Newsom, who has run California into the ground, as he prances about and mocks Ron DeSantis on a regular basis. #desantis #propganda #msnbc #woke
