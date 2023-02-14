BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Silver Psyop - Comex Apocalypse: The Russia Factor - Episode 7
The Morgan Report
The Morgan ReportCheckmark Icon
391 followers
683 views • 02/14/2023

Silver Psyop - Comex Apocalypse: The Russia Factor - Episode 7 | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

The globalists of the EU, the US government, corporate capital (BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan & the rest),the arms industry, the mainstream media all demanding that Hungary bend to their will & intensify the war in Ukraine.

https://twitter.com/Janebon34813396/status/1622620496008282112

Ukraine is BlackRock's land now. They already sold Ukraine.

https://twitter.com/ThePollLady/status/1625168524305117184

At a WEF side event, Blackrock CEO Larry Fink was joined by Goldman Sachs' David Solomon, Canada's Chrystia Freeland and John Kerry. Larry explained how President Zelenskyy will be hiring Blackrock to manage Ukraine's $750 billion rebuild.

https://twitter.com/CanadaRecord/status/1624916016714350592

Watch this video on Silver Psyop - Comex Apocalypse: The Russia Factor - Episode 7, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Silver Psyop - Comex Apocalypse: The Russia Factor - Episode 7.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

podcastsilverpsyop
