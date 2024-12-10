BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON E332 TRIENNIAL PARASH 008 B’resheet (Gen) 9_18-10_32 HQ
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
47 followers
0
3 views • 6 months ago

BGMCTV The City Gate Messianic Bible study Parasha 08 Vayishlach “and he sent”. Main Concept: trust and wrestling with the word.


SYNOPSIS:


• Ya'akov prepares to meet Esav. He wrestles with a "man," who changes Ya'akov's name to Israel. (32:4-33)

• Ya'akov and Esav meet and part peacefully, each going his separate way. (33:1-17)

• Dinah is raped by Shechem, the son of Hamor the Hivite, who was chief of the country. Ya'akov's sons Simeon and Levi take revenge by murdering all the males of Shechem, and Ya'akov's other sons join them in plundering the city. (34:1-31)

• Rachel dies giving birth to Benjamin and is buried in Ephrah, which is present-day Bethlehem. (35:16-21)

• Yitzchak dies and is buried in Hebron. Ya'akov's and Esav's progeny are listed. (35:22-36:43)




www.bgmctv.org


Keywords
north carolinayeshuamessianichebrew rootsnclexingtonbgmcjewish christianmessianic cong
