Video obtained by The Epoch Times shows that the late U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick was inadvertently struck in the head by a fellow officer's riot stick on Jan. 6, 2021.https://web.archive.org/web/20230719163629/https://twitter.com/realpfp/status/1679119645595271170

Looks like Trump supporter Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick got the DC Police Dept Officer Lila Morris treatment on January 6. #StruckByPoliceBaton #PoliceBrutality





👀 https://rumble.com/v2zgjco-officer-brian-sicknick-struck-by-police-baton-on-jan.-6-new-video-shows.html





Epoch Times piece coming around the pike about it, Joe?



