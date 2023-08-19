"Playful Demon Summoning," Oliver Anthony's "Rich Men North of Richmond" and more End Times News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, we sweep through some of the news that has caught our attention.
Resources Referenced in this video:
Walker Art Center holds ‘playful demon summoning session’ for families
https://alphanews.org/walker-art-center-holds-playful-demon-summoning-session-for-families/
Song Starts Global Movement; People WORLDWIDE "Get" What The Man Sings About . . .
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/song-starts-global-movement-people-worldwide-get-what-the-man-sings-about
I'm as mad as hell, and I'm not going to take this anymore! Speech from Network (1976)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwMVMbmQBug
Nina Teicholz presentation: US Dietary Guidelines are out of step with the Science
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KgLoWJVuHTI&t=932s
Biden Admin Preparing to Bring Back FULL Covid Restrictions, Rollout to Begin Mid-September
https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-biden-admin-preparing-to-bring-back-full-covid-restrictions-rollout-to-begin-mid-september/
RFK Jr: ‘Death Scientists’ Are Developing Killer Bioweapons in America
https://slaynews.com/news/rfk-jr-death-scientists-developing-killer-bioweapons-america/
Numerous ineligible victims were among the thousands of patients Quebec has euthanized: Oversight body
https://www.theblaze.com/news/numerous-ineligible-victims-were-among-the-thousands-of-patients-quebec-has-exterminated
PedoGate - From The Rich To The Powerful And All Those Inbetween
https://rumble.com/v2kdbag-pedogate-from-the-rich-to-the-powerful-and-all-those-inbetween.html
Netflix Trailer Exposes Boy Scouts Abuse Scandal: “This Is an Abomination”
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/netflix-boy-scout-documentary-scouts-honor-trailer-1235566194/
AI can now steal your passwords with 95% accuracy by ‘listening’ to you type
https://metro.co.uk/2023/08/14/ai-can-now-steal-your-passwords-with-95-accuracy-19332007/
NVIDIA Changed Generative AI Forever (SIGGRAPH 2023 Supercut)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvRsZ4-wUGw
This New AI Supercomputer Outperforms NVIDIA! (with CEO Andrew Feldman) -- Cerebras Systems
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7KJibx077bE
