© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Kari Lake Show Ep. 1: Inside “The Laptop from Hell”
Guest Garrett Zeigler, founder of Marco Polo, who conducted many hundreds of hours of investigative journalism over the past 30 months on the Hunter Biden laptop.
Aired on Bannon War Room
Kari Lake has her own show!
Share it!