Nefarious: Defeat

They Don’t Own Much — But They Own The Gatekeepers

* Progressivism is not a political ideology; it is a religious cult.

* Cults don’t permit critical thinking.

* It is its own theology.

* It’s not the open heretics that are killing us (there aren’t that many of them); it’s the traitors and betrayers.





The full episode is linked below.





Steve Deace Show | 30 March 2023

https://rumble.com/v2fkivv-something-stinks-about-vivek-guest-john-ramirez-33023.html

