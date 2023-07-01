Nefarious: Defeat

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They Don’t Own Much — But They Own The Gatekeepers
* Progressivism is not a political ideology; it is a religious cult.
* Cults don’t permit critical thinking.
* It is its own theology.
* It’s not the open heretics that are killing us (there aren’t that many of them); it’s the traitors and betrayers.
The full episode is linked below.
Steve Deace Show | 30 March 2023
https://rumble.com/v2fkivv-something-stinks-about-vivek-guest-john-ramirez-33023.html