Epic Cash Whitepaper Walkthrough | Functions of Money, Decentralisation & Banking | Part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPIC Cash Whitepaper walkthrough, Part 1.
Brief Intro To Epic Cash:
🚀 21 mil scarcity like #Bitcoin
🚀 Private / Censorship Resistant
🚀 Fair Launch No ICO No Premine
🚀 No VCs No Corporation
🚀 3 Mining Algos CPU GPU Minable
🚀 Buy @ViteXExchange #DEX
🚀 Eco Friendly Proof of Work #Crypto
🚀 #EpicCash Community
🚀 #UNCONFISCATABLE
🚀 EpicCash.com
Chapters:
0:00 Intro
0:20 What this series is about?
0:34 Disclaimers...
1:08 Need for understanding
2:06 Cover Page & Bitcoin Whitepaper
3:46 Aim of EPIC Cash
4:23 Functions of Money
5:57 Store of Value
6:18 Medium of Exchange
8:21 Trustlessness
8:58 Immutability
9:32 Importance of Decentralisation
13:22 Close Out & Outro
Epic Cash White Paper: Epic.tech/whitepaper
The Shocking Truth About Bitcoin: https://youtu.be/DpfpJ8iTfuU
IMPORTANT INTERVIEWS:
SGT Report: FIRST Interview with Max Freeman: https://www.bitchute.com/video/JxdEVty0gkxM/
SGT Report: SECOND Interview with Max Freeman: https://www.bitchute.com/video/sXm2UbmzIuHB/
The Quest For Superior Money Interactive PDF: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gT71n_cGQaggkf7o4wOY8zpTZJT5ZY6O/view
Epic Cash Resources: https://linktr.ee/FreemanResources
How To Buy Epic Cash 👉 buyepiccash.com
The 3 Most IMPORTANT Documents For Any Epic Cash Curious Person To Review!
1. There’s A Financial Storm Coming! https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/EPIC-Theres-a-Storm-Coming.pdf
2. Financial Freedom For The Masses https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/EPIC-Financial-Freedom.pdf
3. ECR Introduction https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/ECR-introduction.pdf
EPIC CASH - Did You Know, You Can Never Lose EPIC CASH? https://ellipsisnews.com/epic-cash-did-you-know-you-can-never-lose-epic-cash/
Epicenter Ecosystem: https://epicenter.epic.tech/
Epic At A Glance: https://explorer3.epic.tech/
What is Mimblewimble by Coinbureau’s Tayler Mckracken https://www.coinbureau.com/education/what-is-mimblewimble/
The Beauty of Mimblewimble https://tb358de.substack.com/p/the-beauty-of-mimblewimble?s=w
Need More Help? Visit: t.me/epicCashHelpDesk
EPIC Telegram: https://t.me/EpicCash
Epic Mining Community: https://t.me/EpicMiners
Freeman University: https://t.me/FreemanU
#Bitcoin #BTC #Ethereum #EpicCash #privacy #privacycoin #crypto #blockchain #scalability #fungibility #mimblewimble #decentralisation #cryptocurrency